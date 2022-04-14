GPUAI (GPUAI) Tokenomics
GPUAI is a decentralized AI computing protocol that transforms idle GPU resources worldwide into a permissionless, scalable, and secure infrastructure layer. By leveraging blockchain-based scheduling, encrypted job containers, and tokenized incentives, GPUAI enables developers, researchers, and enterprises to access affordable and verifiable compute power—without relying on centralized cloud providers.
The protocol is designed to support real-world AI workloads including model training, inference, and high-performance computation. GPUAI utilizes a federated scheduling engine to allocate jobs across a global mesh of GPU contributors, each ranked by performance and secured via stake-based reputation and zero-knowledge proof validation.
The native GPUAI token powers the ecosystem by incentivizing contributors, securing task execution, and enabling governance decisions. Users can submit jobs, earn rewards for compute participation, or stake tokens to help maintain network integrity.
GPUAI addresses two critical problems in AI infrastructure: compute inequality and resource underutilization, and is aligned with the Web3 movement for decentralized, trustless infrastructure. It is not a GPU rental service—but a protocol layer for distributed, verifiable AI computing.
Understanding the tokenomics of GPUAI (GPUAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GPUAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GPUAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
