GRAB is an education platform that uses specialized AI agents to teach Web3 topics, including trading, DeFi, application building and online influence. Each module functions as an AI tutor that adapts lessons, drills and feedback to the learner, with practical exercises such as backtesting, liquidity-pool simulations and basic contract workflows. Access at release is distributed primarily via Galxe quests, with alternative eligibility through verified Discord roles or holding the project’s token at a published snapshot. After a free trial for eligible users, each module can be accessed for a fixed fee paid in the native token. The token is intended for platform access and payments; no financial rights are implied. GRAB publishes documentation covering pedagogy, access rules, roadmap and security practices, and plans additional educator tools and integrations as the product moves from MVP to general availability.

GRAB is an education platform that uses specialized AI agents to teach Web3 topics, including trading, DeFi, application building and online influence. Each module functions as an AI tutor that adapts lessons, drills and feedback to the learner, with practical exercises such as backtesting, liquidity-pool simulations and basic contract workflows. Access at release is distributed primarily via Galxe quests, with alternative eligibility through verified Discord roles or holding the project’s token at a published snapshot. After a free trial for eligible users, each module can be accessed for a fixed fee paid in the native token. The token is intended for platform access and payments; no financial rights are implied. GRAB publishes documentation covering pedagogy, access rules, roadmap and security practices, and plans additional educator tools and integrations as the product moves from MVP to general availability.