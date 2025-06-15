Gradient Price (GRAY)
The live price of Gradient (GRAY) today is 2.13 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.68M USD. GRAY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Gradient Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Gradient price change within the day is +53.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GRAY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GRAY price information.
During today, the price change of Gradient to USD was $ +0.738945.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Gradient to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Gradient to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Gradient to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.738945
|+53.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Gradient: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
+53.08%
+862.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gradient proposes a new off-market trading layer. Composed of the CORE (Coordinated Order Routing Engine) and 3 modular trading layers, Gradient is engineered to allow for price-impact free trading. This is achieved by leveraging native market-making & dynamic peer-matching. DEX aggregation is implemented as a fallback to allow for a frictionless trading experience. The $GRAY token acts as the core economic component of the Gradient ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Gradient (GRAY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRAY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GRAY to VND
₫56,050.95
|1 GRAY to AUD
A$3.2589
|1 GRAY to GBP
￡1.5549
|1 GRAY to EUR
€1.8318
|1 GRAY to USD
$2.13
|1 GRAY to MYR
RM9.0312
|1 GRAY to TRY
₺83.9007
|1 GRAY to JPY
¥306.9543
|1 GRAY to RUB
₽169.9101
|1 GRAY to INR
₹183.4143
|1 GRAY to IDR
Rp34,918.0272
|1 GRAY to KRW
₩2,909.8356
|1 GRAY to PHP
₱119.4291
|1 GRAY to EGP
￡E.105.8823
|1 GRAY to BRL
R$11.8002
|1 GRAY to CAD
C$2.8755
|1 GRAY to BDT
৳260.4777
|1 GRAY to NGN
₦3,287.016
|1 GRAY to UAH
₴87.9477
|1 GRAY to VES
Bs213
|1 GRAY to PKR
Rs602.7048
|1 GRAY to KZT
₸1,093.4142
|1 GRAY to THB
฿68.9694
|1 GRAY to TWD
NT$62.9202
|1 GRAY to AED
د.إ7.8171
|1 GRAY to CHF
Fr1.7253
|1 GRAY to HKD
HK$16.6992
|1 GRAY to MAD
.د.م19.4043
|1 GRAY to MXN
$40.3848