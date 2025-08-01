What is Gradient Protocol (GDT)

Gradient is a liquid staking protocol, designed to bridge Ethereum and the Bittensor Network. It enhances the liquidity of staked assets, allowing users to participate in a wide range of more traditional DeFi activities without sacrificing their staking contributions. Through its unique features like the integrated TAO bridge and the issuance of swTAO tokens, Gradient facilitates seamless staking, governance participation, and access to staking rewards, setting a new bright and shiny new standard for flexibility and efficiency in the overall DeFi ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gradient Protocol (GDT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Gradient Protocol (GDT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gradient Protocol (GDT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GDT token's extensive tokenomics now!