Grai Price (GRAI)
Grai (GRAI) is currently trading at 1.017 USD with a market cap of $ 253.19K USD. GRAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Grai to USD was $ -0.018164757891354.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Grai to USD was $ +0.0151042806.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Grai to USD was $ -0.0217069497.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Grai to USD was $ -0.0110210783274577.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.018164757891354
|-1.75%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0151042806
|+1.49%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0217069497
|-2.13%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0110210783274577
|-1.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Grai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-1.75%
-1.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gravita Protocol is an ETH-centric Borrowing Protocol for LSTs and Yield-Generating assets. GRAI is the debt token of the platform. Our motto is: fuelling decentralization. You cannot resist the pull of Gravita!
