What is grail (SN81)

Grail operates as subnet 81 on the Bittensor network, serving as the reinforcement learning fine-tuning and post-training layer of the Covenant AI ecosystem. The project implements the GRAIL protocol (Guaranteed Rollout Authenticity via Inference Ledger) to provide cryptographically verifiable model outputs during reinforcement learning rollouts. Grail transforms foundation models from pre-training subnets into deployable, aligned AI systems through permissionless, incentivized RL fine-tuning infrastructure. The platform generates thousands of rollouts per second using custom algorithms designed for post-training optimization. The subnet supports models ranging from 8B to 70B+ parameters and integrates with multiple RL environments for diverse training scenarios.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

grail (SN81) Resource Official Website

grail Price Prediction (USD)

How much will grail (SN81) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your grail (SN81) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for grail.

Check the grail price prediction now!

SN81 to Local Currencies

Try Converter

grail (SN81) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of grail (SN81) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SN81 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About grail (SN81) How much is grail (SN81) worth today? The live SN81 price in USD is 3.44 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SN81 to USD price? $ 3.44 . Check out The current price of SN81 to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of grail? The market cap for SN81 is $ 5.88M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SN81? The circulating supply of SN81 is 1.71M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SN81? SN81 achieved an ATH price of 7.51 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SN81? SN81 saw an ATL price of 2.68 USD . What is the trading volume of SN81? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SN81 is -- USD . Will SN81 go higher this year? SN81 might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SN81 price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

grail (SN81) Important Industry Updates