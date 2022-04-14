Gram Gold (GRAMG) Tokenomics
Launched in November 2022, Gram Gold Token (GRAMG) is an asset-backed token redeemable 1:1 for 1 gram of gold. Issued by Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi, this token is fully backed by gold on the blockchain at a 1:1 ratio and indexed to the price of gold. For every GRAMG created, an equivalent amount of gold is held as collateral in the respective blockchain wallet.
GRAMG provides a cost-effective, fast and secure solution for global users, offering direct ownership with no storage costs and high accessibility for 24/7 transactions and transfers, regardless of any geographical boundaries. Unlike gold transaction limits in the market, there is no minimum transaction limit for GRAMG transactions.
GRAMG transactions are executed instantly and any amount of GRAMG tokens can be converted to fiat currencies, ensuring quick and efficient transactions.
GRAMG is created and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain and Polygon blockchain, and it is compatible with all blockchain wallets that support EVM. It uses smart contracts to automatically manage the collateralization process.
As demand for GRAMG tokens increases, Token Teknoloji Anonim Şirketi shall add the corresponding amount of gold, indexed to the price of gold, to its reserves for every 1 GRAMG token at the request of institutions wishing to meet their demand. This ensures that the 1:1 ratio between gram gold and GRAMG is preserved while maintaining market supply and demand equilibrium. And a coin burn function is integrated within the blockchain's smart contract to remove a predetermined quantity of GRAMG tokens from circulation when necessary, ensuring a balance between GRAMG and gram gold. Thanks to this mint-and-burn mechanism, the price of GRAMG is always in equilibrium with that of the physical gram of gold.
Gram Gold (GRAMG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gram Gold (GRAMG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRAMG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRAMG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GRAMG Price Prediction
Disclaimer
