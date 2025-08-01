What is Grape (GRP)

GRP is the primary coin in the Grape Ecosystem. The Grape ecosystem is the first platform built to facilitate web4. By utilizing AI to bridge the gap between web3 and web2, it’s possible to offer the security and decentralization of web3 with the ease of use needed for mass adoption of web2. Notable features of Grape: 1.) VINE - Grape’s Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is capable of 700,000+ TPS 2.) ANNE - Grape’s AI neural network engine helps bridge gaps and speed up the creation of Smart Contracts and DApps. 3.) Decentralized Cloud Storage (DCS) - The system’s backbone to store files, making it possible for Grape to be the backbone of a decentralized internet.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Grape (GRP) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Grape (GRP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Grape (GRP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRP token's extensive tokenomics now!