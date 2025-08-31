Grape Coin (GRAPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00011469 $ 0.00011469 $ 0.00011469 24H Low $ 0.00011541 $ 0.00011541 $ 0.00011541 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00011469$ 0.00011469 $ 0.00011469 24H High $ 0.00011541$ 0.00011541 $ 0.00011541 All Time High $ 0.736058$ 0.736058 $ 0.736058 Lowest Price $ 0.00010004$ 0.00010004 $ 0.00010004 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.08% Price Change (7D) -11.95% Price Change (7D) -11.95%

Grape Coin (GRAPE) real-time price is $0.0001153. Over the past 24 hours, GRAPE traded between a low of $ 0.00011469 and a high of $ 0.00011541, showing active market volatility. GRAPE's all-time high price is $ 0.736058, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00010004.

In terms of short-term performance, GRAPE has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +0.08% over 24 hours, and -11.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Grape Coin (GRAPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 230.59K$ 230.59K $ 230.59K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0 2,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Grape Coin is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GRAPE is 0.00, with a total supply of 2000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 230.59K.