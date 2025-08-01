What is GraphAI (GAI)

GraphAI: Delivering real-time blockchain intelligence to power on-chain AI agents integrating Real World Assets (RWAs). GraphAI enables the next generation of autonomous agents by providing high-fidelity, real-time data streams from on-chain and off-chain sources. Our infrastructure bridges the gap between decentralized networks and real-world asset ecosystems, empowering AI agents to reason, act, and transact with trustless precision. From tokenized real estate and commodities to carbon credits and financial instruments, GraphAI provides structured, actionable intelligence that allows AI agents to make informed decisions, manage risk, and execute transactions autonomously. Our platform transforms fragmented blockchain data into a unified, interoperable knowledge graph — the foundation for scalable, secure AI automation in decentralized finance (DeFi), supply chain, and asset management. Built for developers, enterprises, and protocol architects, GraphAI offers modular APIs, event-driven indexing, and semantic asset tagging — enabling the creation of truly intelligent, composable agents that can interact natively with Real World Assets in a decentralized environment. With GraphAI, we’re not just observing the blockchain — we’re teaching AI to understand and navigate it.

GraphAI (GAI) Resource Official Website

GraphAI (GAI) Tokenomics

