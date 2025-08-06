What is Graphite Network (@G)

Graphite Network is a Layer-1, PoA (Proof-of-Authority) blockchain that combines a reputation-based framework with a unique income generation model for entry-point node operators. With entry-point node income, network participants can earn rewards while enhancing network decentralization and contributing to its secure, scalable and reliable infrastructure. At its heart, Graphite Network’s reputation system promotes trust and accountability across the ecosystem. With integrated KYC verification and scoring mechanisms, it balances privacy and transparency to establish a "one user - one account" model, creating a secure and reliable environment designed for mass adoption. Built with developers in mind, Graphite offers an EVM-compatible, developer-friendly ecosystem for building decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Its high throughput, low-latency transactions, and robust infrastructure make it ideal for real-world applications in industries like finance, supply chain and identity management.

Graphite Network (@G) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Graphite Network (@G) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Graphite Network (@G) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about @G token's extensive tokenomics now!