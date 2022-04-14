Graphite Network (@G) Tokenomics
Graphite Network is a Layer-1, PoA (Proof-of-Authority) blockchain that combines a reputation-based framework with a unique income generation model for entry-point node operators. With entry-point node income, network participants can earn rewards while enhancing network decentralization and contributing to its secure, scalable and reliable infrastructure.
At its heart, Graphite Network’s reputation system promotes trust and accountability across the ecosystem. With integrated KYC verification and scoring mechanisms, it balances privacy and transparency to establish a "one user - one account" model, creating a secure and reliable environment designed for mass adoption.
Built with developers in mind, Graphite offers an EVM-compatible, developer-friendly ecosystem for building decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. Its high throughput, low-latency transactions, and robust infrastructure make it ideal for real-world applications in industries like finance, supply chain and identity management.
Understanding the tokenomics of Graphite Network (@G) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of @G tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many @G tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
@G Price Prediction
Want to know where @G might be heading? Our @G price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
