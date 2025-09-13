What is GRDM (GRDM)

🔭 Gridium: Semantic AI Infrastructure for the Decentralized Era Inspired by the cosmos and backed by Nobel Laureate Prof. George F. Smoot, Gridium is a next-generation AI infrastructure platform designed to power intelligent coordination across decentralized networks. Evolving with entropy and order, Gridium transforms task execution into a dynamic process of semantic adaptation and recovery. At the heart of Gridium are two intelligent modules: 🧠 Professor X (Semantic Perturbation Map) A cognitive engine that senses semantic tension across AI agents. It predicts collaboration patterns, detects conflict zones, and identifies stable clusters — enabling agents to self-organize like gravitational systems. 🔮 Dr. Strange (Heat Field Backtracking Map) A temporal diagnostics layer that traces failed task chains, locates bottlenecks, and reconstructs cooperation paths with minimal entropy loss — ensuring resilient task completion, even under uncertainty. Together, these modules empower AI agents to think contextually, respond adaptively, and collaborate efficiently — redefining how intelligence flows across the Web3 ecosystem.

GRDM (GRDM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GRDM (GRDM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRDM token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About GRDM (GRDM) How much is GRDM (GRDM) worth today? The live GRDM price in USD is 0.02394986 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current GRDM to USD price? $ 0.02394986 . Check out The current price of GRDM to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of GRDM? The market cap for GRDM is $ 9.71M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of GRDM? The circulating supply of GRDM is 400.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of GRDM? GRDM achieved an ATH price of 0.02702 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of GRDM? GRDM saw an ATL price of 0.02276647 USD . What is the trading volume of GRDM? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for GRDM is -- USD . Will GRDM go higher this year? GRDM might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out GRDM price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

