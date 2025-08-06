Green Beli Price (GRBE)
Green Beli (GRBE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GRBE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GRBE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GRBE price information.
During today, the price change of Green Beli to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Green Beli to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Green Beli to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Green Beli to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.05%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Green Beli: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
+0.05%
+0.95%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Green Beli was founded in 2019 with a mission to reduce plastic waste, promote a green lifestyle and raise the community's environmental awareness through media campaigns. As a part of the Green Beli project, the Green Beli NFT Game was conceived of to utilize the cryptocurrency platform to raise funds for such eco-activities. To join the game, you need to buy and own GRBE tokens and NFT items released exclusively by the project. Green Beli commits at least 30% of revenue from the sales of tree seeds, land & NFT items, OR 10% of the total Green Beli Ecosystem Fund, to go to the chosen cause. Accordingly, not only can you make good profits from participating in the game, you will also indirectly contribute to supporting activities that benefit the environment.
Understanding the tokenomics of Green Beli (GRBE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRBE token's extensive tokenomics now!
