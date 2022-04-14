Green Beli (GRBE) Tokenomics
Green Beli was founded in 2019 with a mission to reduce plastic waste, promote a green lifestyle and raise the community's environmental awareness through media campaigns. As a part of the Green Beli project, the Green Beli NFT Game was conceived of to utilize the cryptocurrency platform to raise funds for such eco-activities. To join the game, you need to buy and own GRBE tokens and NFT items released exclusively by the project. Green Beli commits at least 30% of revenue from the sales of tree seeds, land & NFT items, OR 10% of the total Green Beli Ecosystem Fund, to go to the chosen cause. Accordingly, not only can you make good profits from participating in the game, you will also indirectly contribute to supporting activities that benefit the environment.
Green Beli (GRBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Green Beli (GRBE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GRBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GRBE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
GRBE Price Prediction
