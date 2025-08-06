What is Green Bitcoin (GBTC)

Green Bitcoin – The Eco-Friendly Alternative ##What is Green Bitcoin ($GBTC)? Green Bitcoin is a new cryptocurrency that allows holders to stake their tokens utilizing the revolutionary Gamified Green Staking mechanic. During the presale, Green Bitcoin can be staked for large rewards, and once the token is launched after the presale, holders can predict the price of Bitcoin for even MORE rewards. ##Is Green Bitcoin Eco-Friendly? Yes! Green Bitcoin utilizes 10,000 times LESS energy than traditional Bitcoin. Green Bitcoin is on the energy-efficient Ethereum Blockchain which reduces the energy consumption of $GBTC to almost zero. If you care about the planet, then Green Bitcoin is for you.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Green Bitcoin (GBTC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Green Bitcoin (GBTC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Green Bitcoin (GBTC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GBTC token's extensive tokenomics now!