We support ICM projects with memes and marketing and are backed by Meteora collaborative. We boost visibility for projects helping their market cap grow as they contribute assets to the nav of our dao. We were formed on daos.fun and operate as a dao. We are a memecoin so we are a community of holders that meme together. We have a team of graphic designers and expert memers that come together on telegram to produce and reply guy posts.

