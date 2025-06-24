GreenEnvironmentalCoins Price (GEC)
The live price of GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GEC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GreenEnvironmentalCoins Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- GreenEnvironmentalCoins price change within the day is +1.62%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of GreenEnvironmentalCoins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GreenEnvironmentalCoins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GreenEnvironmentalCoins to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GreenEnvironmentalCoins to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.62%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+18.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+8.10%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GreenEnvironmentalCoins: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+1.62%
+8.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? GEC environmental is coin original mechanism 1⃣Total amount: 550 million Mining pool: 505 million Circulation: 45 million Opening: 0.001U online, tax 2% Automatically zero tax after 180 days if permission is lost What makes your project unique? Mining: Mining is halved every 90 days: The first phase is 200,000/day, 2 taxes on sales and purchases The second phase is 100,000/day, 2 taxes on sales and purchases The third phase is 50,000/day, 0 tax on sales and purchases The fourth phase is 25,000/day, 0 tax on sales and purchases The fifth period of 12,500 to the Nth period are all 12,500/day (no longer halved) After adding the Lp pool, you can participate in mining and can mine for a total of 105 years. Add pool: PancakeSwap[Pancake]V2 Pool Before USDT--After GEC Adding to the Lp pool is tax-free, and you can participate in the next round of mining dividends after 12 hours Contract The contract does not leave a whitelist function and automatically runs the mining mechanism. History of your project. Slippage: There is a 2% slippage in buying and selling, and everything is automatically destroyed. The slippage in the first and second periods remains unchanged at 2%. Starting from the third period (day 180), the slippage is automatically reduced to 0.
