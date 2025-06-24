What is GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC)

What is the project about? GEC environmental is coin original mechanism 1⃣Total amount: 550 million Mining pool: 505 million Circulation: 45 million Opening: 0.001U online, tax 2% Automatically zero tax after 180 days if permission is lost What makes your project unique? Mining: Mining is halved every 90 days: The first phase is 200,000/day, 2 taxes on sales and purchases The second phase is 100,000/day, 2 taxes on sales and purchases The third phase is 50,000/day, 0 tax on sales and purchases The fourth phase is 25,000/day, 0 tax on sales and purchases The fifth period of 12,500 to the Nth period are all 12,500/day (no longer halved) After adding the Lp pool, you can participate in mining and can mine for a total of 105 years. Add pool: PancakeSwap[Pancake]V2 Pool Before USDT--After GEC Adding to the Lp pool is tax-free, and you can participate in the next round of mining dividends after 12 hours Contract The contract does not leave a whitelist function and automatically runs the mining mechanism. History of your project. Slippage: There is a 2% slippage in buying and selling, and everything is automatically destroyed. The slippage in the first and second periods remains unchanged at 2%. Starting from the third period (day 180), the slippage is automatically reduced to 0.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) Resource Official Website

GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GEC token's extensive tokenomics now!