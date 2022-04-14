GreenEnvironmentalCoins (GEC) Information

What is the project about?

GEC environmental is coin original mechanism 1⃣Total amount: 550 million Mining pool: 505 million Circulation: 45 million Opening: 0.001U online, tax 2% Automatically zero tax after 180 days if permission is lost

What makes your project unique?

Mining: Mining is halved every 90 days: The first phase is 200,000/day, 2 taxes on sales and purchases The second phase is 100,000/day, 2 taxes on sales and purchases The third phase is 50,000/day, 0 tax on sales and purchases The fourth phase is 25,000/day, 0 tax on sales and purchases The fifth period of 12,500 to the Nth period are all 12,500/day (no longer halved) After adding the Lp pool, you can participate in mining and can mine for a total of 105 years.

Add pool: PancakeSwap[Pancake]V2 Pool Before USDT--After GEC

Adding to the Lp pool is tax-free, and you can participate in the next round of mining dividends after 12 hours Contract The contract does not leave a whitelist function and automatically runs the mining mechanism.

History of your project.

Slippage: There is a 2% slippage in buying and selling, and everything is automatically destroyed. The slippage in the first and second periods remains unchanged at 2%. Starting from the third period (day 180), the slippage is automatically reduced to 0.