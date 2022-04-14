Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Information Citadail is an autonomous, AI-driven hedge fund operating as a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) on the blockchain. Powered by Griffain AI, it aims to generate profits for investors through intelligent and automated trading strategies, focusing on sustainable growth without harming foundational businesses. The $CITADAIL coin serves as the utility token for funding the DAO, enabling collective investment and increased trading leverage. Official Website: https://citadail.ai/ Buy CITADAIL Now!

Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.06M $ 1.06M $ 1.06M All-Time High: $ 0.04870041 $ 0.04870041 $ 0.04870041 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00106394 $ 0.00106394 $ 0.00106394 Learn more about Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) price

Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Griffain New Hedge Fund (CITADAIL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CITADAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CITADAIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CITADAIL's tokenomics, explore CITADAIL token's live price!

CITADAIL Price Prediction Want to know where CITADAIL might be heading? Our CITADAIL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CITADAIL token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!