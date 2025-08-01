What is Grix (GRIX)

Grix is unifying DeFi derivatives - as the toolkits marketplace for agentic on-chain trading. GRIX token serves as the utility token that fuels the Grix ecosystem, aligning incentives to boost protocol growth. The Grix services and API is being paid by GRIX token. Grix integrates with DeFi derivatives protocols, enabling humans to trade via the Grix dApp while also connecting AI Agents to DeFi derivatives protocols through the Grix SDK and framework. It acts as a framework that bridges AI agents and DeFi derivatives protocols, enabling AI agents to automate trading strategies and interact with protocols at scale. It provides Plug & Play AI integration, Unified DeFi Market Data, and Internal Agent-Building capabilities."

Grix (GRIX) Resource Official Website

Grix (GRIX) Tokenomics

