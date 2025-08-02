What is Grumpie (GRUMP)

This project is meme coin about a Grumpy cat wearing beanie. this is a unique meme coin that has never launched before and the cuteness of this cat has captured millions of hearts all over the world. this coin has no real world impact or value. this is simply a meme coin and the price can be volatile, therefore we strongly advise that no one should invest money that they cannot afford to lose. as crypto currencies in general are volatile and cannot be predicted.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Grumpie (GRUMP) Resource Official Website

Grumpie (GRUMP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Grumpie (GRUMP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GRUMP token's extensive tokenomics now!