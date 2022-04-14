gSNAKE (GSNAKE) Information

Snake Finance is a seigniorage protocol operating on Sonic Chain that uses algorithmic mechanisms to maintain a target mirrored value between SNAKE and S tokens. The protocol employs a dual-token system (SNAKE and gSNAKE) alongside a Peg Stability Module (PSM) and NEST emissions system for managing token supply and distribution.

The platform implements governance mechanisms through gSNAKE holdings and plans to participate in future gauge voting systems across the Sonic ecosystem, allowing for community-driven protocol development