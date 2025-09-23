GTETH (GTETH) Price Information (USD)

GTETH (GTETH) real-time price is $4,178.95. Over the past 24 hours, GTETH traded between a low of $ 4,124.07 and a high of $ 4,295.68, showing active market volatility. GTETH's all-time high price is $ 4,632.41, while its all-time low price is $ 4,124.07.

In terms of short-term performance, GTETH has changed by -0.02% over the past hour, -2.50% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

GTETH (GTETH) Market Information

The current Market Cap of GTETH is $ 642.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GTETH is 153.82K, with a total supply of 153820.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 642.10M.