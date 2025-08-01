What is GUA (GUA)

GUA is a revolutionary cryptocurrency designed to provide users with an unprecedented level of security and efficiency through its unique technology and innovative business model. The core value of GUA lies in its zero-risk contract and century-long LP locking commitment, ensuring the safety of every investor's funds. GUA is not only a new favorite in the meme coin market. but also a community-driven platform that promotes sustainable development in the cryptocurrency market through community participation and transparent governance. In the crowded MemeCoin space filled with frog-themed tokens like PEPE, GUA stands out with its unique NervyFrog twist! Jump #GUA, the next big hit after PEPE!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

GUA (GUA) Resource Official Website

GUA (GUA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of GUA (GUA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GUA token's extensive tokenomics now!