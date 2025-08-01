GUANO Price (GUANO)
GUANO (GUANO) is currently trading at 0.00030536 USD with a market cap of $ 229.43K USD. GUANO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GUANO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GUANO price information.
During today, the price change of GUANO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GUANO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GUANO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GUANO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+17.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GUANO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+17.49%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Guano is the Solana ecosystem’s digital fertilizer and growth accelerator—an innovative utility token created to enrich and expand the BAT economy on Solana. Created by active members of the BAT community, Guano serves as a nutrient-rich digital resource designed to reward participation, encourage collaboration, and foster long-term, sustainable growth across a wide range of decentralized projects. At its core, Guano exists to amplify community-driven initiatives by providing a mechanism that supports early-stage development and engagement. Just like natural guano enriches soil to help crops flourish, $GUANO enriches ecosystems to help digital communities grow. It is not meant to replace BAT, but to strengthen and complement it—especially in the new environment that Solana offers with its lightning-fast transactions and low-cost infrastructure. The project’s initial phase is focused on Guano Farming. BAT holders who bridge over to Solana can stake their SPL-BAT into the Cave, a symbolic and literal staking pool, in order to farm $GUANO. This process rewards long-term holders and active participants, giving them an additional layer of utility for their BAT while actively supporting the Solana-based expansion of the BAT economy. Loading the Cave with Guano is more than just a technical step—it’s a community-wide effort to lay the foundation for what the team calls an Eguanomy: a regenerative, BAT-powered economy built on contribution and shared values. The Eguanomy flips the typical crypto model on its head by focusing not on speculation, but on sustainability. Every interaction within the system—from staking to participation in discussions—helps "fertilize" the ecosystem and prepare it for deeper growth. But the vision for Guano extends far beyond staking. The token is meant to power DAO-based decision making, provide liquidity incentives, and eventually support tools and platforms that push the BAT-Solana synergy even further. The roadmap emphasizes collaboration, community governance, and decentralized development, with Guano as the fuel behind it all. In the end, Guano is more than just a utility token—it’s an invitation to co-create a future where communities aren’t just consumers of value, but the producers of it. If you believe in decentralization, in the power of collective action, and in building something that lasts, then now is the time to get involved. Join the Guano chat on Telegram, stake your SPL-BAT, and help grow the future—one step, and one shovel of Guano, at a time.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of GUANO (GUANO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GUANO token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 GUANO to VND
₫8.0355484
|1 GUANO to AUD
A$0.000473308
|1 GUANO to GBP
￡0.0002320736
|1 GUANO to EUR
€0.0002656632
|1 GUANO to USD
$0.00030536
|1 GUANO to MYR
RM0.0013038872
|1 GUANO to TRY
₺0.012412884
|1 GUANO to JPY
¥0.045804
|1 GUANO to ARS
ARS$0.4188745264
|1 GUANO to RUB
₽0.0247769104
|1 GUANO to INR
₹0.0267220536
|1 GUANO to IDR
Rp5.0059008384
|1 GUANO to KRW
₩0.4288750664
|1 GUANO to PHP
₱0.0177994344
|1 GUANO to EGP
￡E.0.0148466032
|1 GUANO to BRL
R$0.0017069624
|1 GUANO to CAD
C$0.0004213968
|1 GUANO to BDT
৳0.0373088848
|1 GUANO to NGN
₦0.4676252504
|1 GUANO to UAH
₴0.0127304584
|1 GUANO to VES
Bs0.03755928
|1 GUANO to CLP
$0.29711528
|1 GUANO to PKR
Rs0.0865756672
|1 GUANO to KZT
₸0.1660456072
|1 GUANO to THB
฿0.010031076
|1 GUANO to TWD
NT$0.0091363712
|1 GUANO to AED
د.إ0.0011206712
|1 GUANO to CHF
Fr0.0002473416
|1 GUANO to HKD
HK$0.0023940224
|1 GUANO to MAD
.د.م0.0027848832
|1 GUANO to MXN
$0.0057926792
|1 GUANO to PLN
zł0.0011451
|1 GUANO to RON
лв0.001358852
|1 GUANO to SEK
kr0.0030016888
|1 GUANO to BGN
лв0.0005221656
|1 GUANO to HUF
Ft0.10710502
|1 GUANO to CZK
Kč0.006580508
|1 GUANO to KWD
د.ك0.00009344016
|1 GUANO to ILS
₪0.0010443312