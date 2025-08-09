Guarded Ether Price (GETH)
Guarded Ether (GETH) is currently trading at 3,584.16 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Guarded Ether to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Guarded Ether to USD was $ +1,445.3397596160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Guarded Ether to USD was $ +1,512.8907815520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Guarded Ether to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +1,445.3397596160
|+40.33%
|60 Days
|$ +1,512.8907815520
|+42.21%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Guarded Ether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-4.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Guarded Ethers ($GETH) are ERC20 tokens issued by Guarda Wallet. The tokens are sent by Guarda’s smart-contract to those who stake their ETH to Guarda ETH staking pool. Users will receive GETH in a 1:1 ratio to ETH for their staked ETH and as staking rewards. Once the ETH 2.0 chain is completely launched users will be able to exchange GETH tokens for ETH. Also, users will have an opportunity to trade GETH on DeFi exchanges.
