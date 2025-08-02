What is Guardian Dog (GDOG)

In the recent days we have seen multiple projects based on Tweets from celebrities or very important X accounts. Especially we seen in the last few days Litecoin being again active on X. Litecoin Tweeted about a Guard Dog and posted an image. We decided to collectively build a community and we are a team with skills in multiple aspects regarding the growth of a meme token. We are purely a meme with no intrinsic value.

Guardian Dog (GDOG) Resource Official Website

Guardian Dog (GDOG) Tokenomics

