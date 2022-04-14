Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Guardian Golden Ball (GBT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) Information Experience the revolution of football in the metaverse with Guardian Golden Ball (GBT). Guardian Golden Ball is transforming the way fans engage with football by combining the excitement of the sport with the possibilities of blockchain technology. Through virtual stadiums, collectible NFTs, and immersive digital experiences, GBT brings football into the metaverse. Fans can own virtual stadiums, participate in exclusive events, and build their collections of unique digital assets. Our mission is to reshape the football industry by enhancing fan interaction, ownership, and participation using Web3 technology. Join us in building the next generation of football entertainment on-chain. Official Website: https://guardiangoldenball.com/ Buy GBT Now!

Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guardian Golden Ball (GBT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.20M $ 6.20M $ 6.20M All-Time High: $ 0.0064948 $ 0.0064948 $ 0.0064948 All-Time Low: $ 0.00606636 $ 0.00606636 $ 0.00606636 Current Price: $ 0.00629415 $ 0.00629415 $ 0.00629415 Learn more about Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) price

Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Guardian Golden Ball (GBT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GBT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GBT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GBT's tokenomics, explore GBT token's live price!

