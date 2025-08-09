Guardian GUARD Price (GUARD)
Guardian GUARD (GUARD) is currently trading at 0.04470459 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GUARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
GUARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Guardian GUARD to USD was $ +0.00035276.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Guardian GUARD to USD was $ -0.0155565222.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Guardian GUARD to USD was $ -0.0170421094.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Guardian GUARD to USD was $ -0.02844862664335371.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00035276
|+0.80%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0155565222
|-34.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0170421094
|-38.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02844862664335371
|-38.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Guardian GUARD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+0.80%
-6.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Guardian is the 2nd token within the Wolf Den ecosystem. It serves as the farming token with the purpose of helping investors build a legacy of wealth while helping them mitigate the risks of the typical crypto spacing through education.
Understanding the tokenomics of Guardian GUARD (GUARD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
