Guardian GUARD (GUARD) Information Guardian is the 2nd token within the Wolf Den ecosystem. It serves as the farming token with the purpose of helping investors build a legacy of wealth while helping them mitigate the risks of the typical crypto spacing through education. Official Website: https://guardfdn.com/ Buy GUARD Now!

Guardian GUARD (GUARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guardian GUARD (GUARD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 50.00M $ 50.00M $ 50.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.23M $ 2.23M $ 2.23M All-Time High: $ 18.68 $ 18.68 $ 18.68 All-Time Low: $ 0.02663565 $ 0.02663565 $ 0.02663565 Current Price: $ 0.0446135 $ 0.0446135 $ 0.0446135 Learn more about Guardian GUARD (GUARD) price

Guardian GUARD (GUARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Guardian GUARD (GUARD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GUARD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GUARD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GUARD's tokenomics, explore GUARD token's live price!

