Guardians Of The Spark (GOTS) Information Guardians of the Spark is a Web3 tower defense game built on the Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain providing players with a distinctive and engaging gaming experience. In this game, players assume the role of Guardians, tasked with defending "The Spark," the vital source of life and energy, from an approaching darkness. Each Guardian is represented by a non-fungible token (NFT), featuring unique traits, skills, and rarity levels that influence various gameplay strategies. Official Website: https://playgots.xyz/ Buy GOTS Now!

Guardians Of The Spark (GOTS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Guardians Of The Spark (GOTS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.82M $ 14.82M $ 14.82M Total Supply: $ 120.00M $ 120.00M $ 120.00M Circulating Supply: $ 66.00M $ 66.00M $ 66.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.94M $ 26.94M $ 26.94M All-Time High: $ 0.52214 $ 0.52214 $ 0.52214 All-Time Low: $ 0.215808 $ 0.215808 $ 0.215808 Current Price: $ 0.224481 $ 0.224481 $ 0.224481 Learn more about Guardians Of The Spark (GOTS) price

Guardians Of The Spark (GOTS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Guardians Of The Spark (GOTS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GOTS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GOTS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GOTS's tokenomics, explore GOTS token's live price!

