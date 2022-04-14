GuaridOS (GUDOS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GuaridOS (GUDOS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GuaridOS (GUDOS) Information GuaridOS is a Web3 security and productivity suite built on top of Flux’s decentralized infrastructure. It combines encrypted communication, storage, identity, and financial tools into one unified platform. Users can access features such as secure mail, decentralized drive, calendar, authenticator, VPN, vault, password manager, payments, and chat — all designed with privacy and resilience in mind. By leveraging Flux nodes for compute and storage, GuaridOS eliminates reliance on centralized servers and reduces single points of failure. The project’s goal is to provide a censorship-resistant and privacy-first alternative to traditional digital services, giving individuals and organizations more control over their data and digital identity. Official Website: https://guaridos.me/ Whitepaper: https://docs.guaridos.me/ Buy GUDOS Now!

GuaridOS (GUDOS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GuaridOS (GUDOS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 214.64K $ 214.64K $ 214.64K All-Time High: $ 0.00040615 $ 0.00040615 $ 0.00040615 All-Time Low: $ 0.00014817 $ 0.00014817 $ 0.00014817 Current Price: $ 0.00021472 $ 0.00021472 $ 0.00021472 Learn more about GuaridOS (GUDOS) price

GuaridOS (GUDOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GuaridOS (GUDOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GUDOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GUDOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GUDOS's tokenomics, explore GUDOS token's live price!

GUDOS Price Prediction Want to know where GUDOS might be heading? Our GUDOS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GUDOS token's Price Prediction now!

