Guberto (GUBERTO) Information

Guberto is the official mascot of GU Factory. It's the first meme deployed on the GU Token Factory.

Guberto represents the factory workers from the GU syndicate, who were eagerly waiting for the factory to start operating on the best and most scalable L2, Arbitrum. Most of them are also currently living in Camelot's Castle, which keeps them safe from the jeeters of the world.

Powered by Arbitrum, Camelot and the GU Factory.