GULL (GULL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High All Time High $ 0.0147066 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) 0.00%

GULL (GULL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, GULL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. GULL's all-time high price is $ 0.0147066, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

GULL (GULL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.08K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 82.62K Circulation Supply 42.83M Total Supply 500,000,000.0

