What is Gun Game (GG)

Gun Game is a provably fair Russian Roulette gambling game on Base, initially playable via Telegram. A provable VRF determines which slot in the revolver is the losing shot, and whoever loses has their buy-in distributed amongst the remaining players. Players can also earn yield by staking their tokens, enabling them to earn their portion of 50% of the revenue generated by the game. More modes such as Tournament and Winner-Takes-All are coming, as well as more games!

Gun Game (GG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gun Game (GG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GG token's extensive tokenomics now!