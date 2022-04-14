Gun Game (GG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Gun Game (GG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Gun Game (GG) Information Gun Game is a provably fair Russian Roulette gambling game on Base, initially playable via Telegram. A provable VRF determines which slot in the revolver is the losing shot, and whoever loses has their buy-in distributed amongst the remaining players. Players can also earn yield by staking their tokens, enabling them to earn their portion of 50% of the revenue generated by the game. More modes such as Tournament and Winner-Takes-All are coming, as well as more games! Official Website: https://gungame.tech/ Whitepaper: https://gungame.tech/GunGameWhitePaper.pdf Buy GG Now!

Gun Game (GG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Gun Game (GG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 67.85K $ 67.85K $ 67.85K Total Supply: $ 88.41M $ 88.41M $ 88.41M Circulating Supply: $ 68.18M $ 68.18M $ 68.18M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 87.99K $ 87.99K $ 87.99K All-Time High: $ 0.02990797 $ 0.02990797 $ 0.02990797 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00099524 $ 0.00099524 $ 0.00099524 Learn more about Gun Game (GG) price

Gun Game (GG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Gun Game (GG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GG's tokenomics, explore GG token's live price!

