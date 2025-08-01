GUS Price (GUS)
GUS (GUS) is currently trading at 0.00000306 USD with a market cap of $ 30.59K USD. GUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the GUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GUS price information.
During today, the price change of GUS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GUS to USD was $ -0.0000001989.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GUS to USD was $ -0.0000019358.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GUS to USD was $ -0.000004591086982462753.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000001989
|-6.50%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000019358
|-63.26%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000004591086982462753
|-60.00%
Discover the latest price analysis of GUS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+2.33%
-7.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Gus token ($GUS), launched in 2024, stands out in the meme token space with its first-of-its-kind integration with the Bitcoin network via Stacks, emphasizing security and innovation. Boasting a $750,000 market cap and over 2,000 holders, its growth is fueled by a vibrant community and a dedicated development team, promising a future of continued expansion and technological advancements
|1 GUS to VND
₫0.0805239
|1 GUS to AUD
A$0.0000047124
|1 GUS to GBP
￡0.000002295
|1 GUS to EUR
€0.0000026316
|1 GUS to USD
$0.00000306
|1 GUS to MYR
RM0.0000130662
|1 GUS to TRY
₺0.0001243584
|1 GUS to JPY
¥0.00045288
|1 GUS to ARS
ARS$0.0041975244
|1 GUS to RUB
₽0.000246177
|1 GUS to INR
₹0.0002668014
|1 GUS to IDR
Rp0.0501639264
|1 GUS to KRW
₩0.0042440976
|1 GUS to PHP
₱0.0001765314
|1 GUS to EGP
￡E.0.0001487772
|1 GUS to BRL
R$0.000016983
|1 GUS to CAD
C$0.0000041922
|1 GUS to BDT
৳0.000373932
|1 GUS to NGN
₦0.0046860534
|1 GUS to UAH
₴0.0001278468
|1 GUS to VES
Bs0.00037638
|1 GUS to CLP
$0.00296208
|1 GUS to PKR
Rs0.0008680608
|1 GUS to KZT
₸0.0016603254
|1 GUS to THB
฿0.000099603
|1 GUS to TWD
NT$0.0000907596
|1 GUS to AED
د.إ0.0000112302
|1 GUS to CHF
Fr0.000002448
|1 GUS to HKD
HK$0.0000239904
|1 GUS to MAD
.د.م0.000027999
|1 GUS to MXN
$0.0000574362
|1 GUS to PLN
zł0.0000112914
|1 GUS to RON
лв0.0000134334
|1 GUS to SEK
kr0.0000295902
|1 GUS to BGN
лв0.000005202
|1 GUS to HUF
Ft0.0010562508
|1 GUS to CZK
Kč0.0000650862
|1 GUS to KWD
د.ك0.0000009333
|1 GUS to ILS
₪0.000010404