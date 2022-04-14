GUS (GUS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into GUS (GUS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

GUS (GUS) Information Gus token ($GUS), launched in 2024, stands out in the meme token space with its first-of-its-kind integration with the Bitcoin network via Stacks, emphasizing security and innovation. Boasting a $750,000 market cap and over 2,000 holders, its growth is fueled by a vibrant community and a dedicated development team, promising a future of continued expansion and technological advancements Official Website: https://guscoinstx.xyz/ Buy GUS Now!

GUS (GUS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for GUS (GUS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 30.59K $ 30.59K $ 30.59K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 30.59K $ 30.59K $ 30.59K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about GUS (GUS) price

GUS (GUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of GUS (GUS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of GUS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many GUS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand GUS's tokenomics, explore GUS token's live price!

GUS Price Prediction Want to know where GUS might be heading? Our GUS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See GUS token's Price Prediction now!

