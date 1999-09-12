GUSD (GUSD) Tokenomics
GUSD is a flexible, principal-protected investment product that distributes rewards daily. Its returns are sourced from the Gate ecosystem's revenue, tokenized treasuries or other RWA, and stablecoin-backed yield assets—designed to provide relatively stable yields in both bullish and bearish market conditions. Additionally, GUSD is fully tradable and can be used as collateral. You can stake USDT/USDC to mint GUSD as a yield-bearing certificate. It represents the value of your investment but does not confer ownership of the underlying assets. Upon redemption, GUSD will be converted to USDT/USDC at a 1:1 ratio (redemption fees apply). The APR is dynamically adjusted based on the revenues of the Gate ecosystem, tokenized RWA and stablecoins, mirroring returns from real-world instruments such as tokenized US treasury bills.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
