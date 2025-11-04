Gut Says (GUT) Tokenomics
Gut Says (GUT) Information
Gut Says ($GUT) is one of the most used phrases in crypto, made famous by Ansem (@blknoiz06) and often used to make predictions about market behavior. $GUT represents the tokenization of each and every trader's Gut, which guides us to make decisions in not just trading, but everyday life. Gut is a character and metaphor for the emotions that guide our trade decisions and ultimately decide our fate.
Gut Says (GUT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Gut Says (GUT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GUT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GUT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
