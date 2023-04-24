GYOSHI Price (GYOSHI)
GYOSHI (GYOSHI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. GYOSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of GYOSHI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GYOSHI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GYOSHI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GYOSHI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+37.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+39.51%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of GYOSHI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-5.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? GYOSHI is a ERC token with one main goal, become a ERC token project that aims to create a decentralized currency. It's foundation is enourmous, as over 144 ETH worth of liquidity has been burned so far. What makes your project unique? It's liquidity pool. Nowadays, every single smaller project has the potential to grow. GYOSHI started with a initial starting liquidity pool of 20 ETH, all provided by the developer. This has been burned, and no further taxes -or fees are taken from investors. Transparency and offering a fair token people can invest in is our trademark. History of your project. Created on 24/04/2023. There was no pre-sale or any sort of ICO. 71.5% of tokens got added towards the liquidity pool, 20% burned, 8.5% kept on the team wallets. Nobody really knew anything about it, untill it finally launched. What’s next for your project? Growth of the community, and building a decentralized currency that might just shock the world. We're aiming to compete with other big projects like BONE, SHIBA INU, ... What can your token be used for? Currently used to trade on uniswap, or to transfer to other individuals.
Understanding the tokenomics of GYOSHI (GYOSHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GYOSHI token's extensive tokenomics now!
