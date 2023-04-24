What is GYOSHI (GYOSHI)

What is the project about? GYOSHI is a ERC token with one main goal, become a ERC token project that aims to create a decentralized currency. It's foundation is enourmous, as over 144 ETH worth of liquidity has been burned so far. What makes your project unique? It's liquidity pool. Nowadays, every single smaller project has the potential to grow. GYOSHI started with a initial starting liquidity pool of 20 ETH, all provided by the developer. This has been burned, and no further taxes -or fees are taken from investors. Transparency and offering a fair token people can invest in is our trademark. History of your project. Created on 24/04/2023. There was no pre-sale or any sort of ICO. 71.5% of tokens got added towards the liquidity pool, 20% burned, 8.5% kept on the team wallets. Nobody really knew anything about it, untill it finally launched. What’s next for your project? Growth of the community, and building a decentralized currency that might just shock the world. We're aiming to compete with other big projects like BONE, SHIBA INU, ... What can your token be used for? Currently used to trade on uniswap, or to transfer to other individuals.

