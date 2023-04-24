GYOSHI (GYOSHI) Tokenomics
GYOSHI (GYOSHI) Information
What is the project about? GYOSHI is a ERC token with one main goal, become a ERC token project that aims to create a decentralized currency. It's foundation is enourmous, as over 144 ETH worth of liquidity has been burned so far.
What makes your project unique? It's liquidity pool. Nowadays, every single smaller project has the potential to grow. GYOSHI started with a initial starting liquidity pool of 20 ETH, all provided by the developer. This has been burned, and no further taxes -or fees are taken from investors. Transparency and offering a fair token people can invest in is our trademark.
History of your project. Created on 24/04/2023. There was no pre-sale or any sort of ICO. 71.5% of tokens got added towards the liquidity pool, 20% burned, 8.5% kept on the team wallets. Nobody really knew anything about it, untill it finally launched.
What’s next for your project? Growth of the community, and building a decentralized currency that might just shock the world. We're aiming to compete with other big projects like BONE, SHIBA INU, ...
What can your token be used for? Currently used to trade on uniswap, or to transfer to other individuals.
GYOSHI (GYOSHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for GYOSHI (GYOSHI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
GYOSHI (GYOSHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of GYOSHI (GYOSHI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GYOSHI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GYOSHI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GYOSHI's tokenomics, explore GYOSHI token's live price!
GYOSHI Price Prediction
Want to know where GYOSHI might be heading? Our GYOSHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.