What is Gyroscope (GYFI)

"Gyroscope is a decentralized protocol which allows the issuance of a fully-backed stablecoin with algorithmic price bounding and all-weather reserves: - A fully backed stablecoin: the Gyroscope stablecoin aims at a long-term reserve ratio of 100%, where every unit of stablecoin is backed by 1 USD worth of collateral. - An all-weather reserve: the reserve is a basket of protocol-controlled assets that jointly collateralize the issued stablecoin. Initially most assets will be other stablecoins. The reserve aims to diversify all risks in DeFi to the greatest extent possible. It considers more than just price risk, but also censorship, regulatory, counterparty, oracle and governance risks. - Algorithmic price bounding: Prices for minting and redeeming stablecoins are set algorithmically to balance the goal of maintaining a tight peg with the goal of long-term viability of the project in the face of short-term crises. "

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Gyroscope (GYFI) Resource Official Website

Gyroscope (GYFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Gyroscope (GYFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about GYFI token's extensive tokenomics now!