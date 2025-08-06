More About YFIH2

H2Finance (YFIH2) Live Price Chart

$0.709306
$0.709306$0.709306
-13.90%1D
USD

Price of H2Finance (YFIH2) Today

H2Finance (YFIH2) is currently trading at 0.709306 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YFIH2 to USD price is updated in real-time.

H2Finance Key Market Performance:

$ 241.97 USD
24-hour trading volume
-13.93%
H2Finance 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the YFIH2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YFIH2 price information.

H2Finance (YFIH2) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of H2Finance to USD was $ -0.1148482417532574.
In the past 30 days, the price change of H2Finance to USD was $ +0.5276374833.
In the past 60 days, the price change of H2Finance to USD was $ +0.7282439027.
In the past 90 days, the price change of H2Finance to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.1148482417532574-13.93%
30 Days$ +0.5276374833+74.39%
60 Days$ +0.7282439027+102.67%
90 Days$ 0--

H2Finance (YFIH2) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of H2Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.697518
$ 0.697518$ 0.697518

$ 0.824155
$ 0.824155$ 0.824155

$ 13.92
$ 13.92$ 13.92

+1.10%

-13.93%

+26.70%

H2Finance (YFIH2) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 241.97
$ 241.97$ 241.97

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is H2Finance (YFIH2)

From H2. Finance we help energy companies to invest on green energy projects by being supported with our YFIH2 token.

H2Finance (YFIH2) Resource

Official Website

H2Finance (YFIH2) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of H2Finance (YFIH2) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YFIH2 token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About H2Finance (YFIH2)

YFIH2 to Local Currencies

1 YFIH2 to VND
18,665.38739
1 YFIH2 to AUD
A$1.09233124
1 YFIH2 to GBP
0.5319795
1 YFIH2 to EUR
0.61000316
1 YFIH2 to USD
$0.709306
1 YFIH2 to MYR
RM2.99327132
1 YFIH2 to TRY
28.86166114
1 YFIH2 to JPY
¥104.267982
1 YFIH2 to ARS
ARS$949.53375608
1 YFIH2 to RUB
56.74448
1 YFIH2 to INR
62.19904314
1 YFIH2 to IDR
Rp11,627.96535264
1 YFIH2 to KRW
985.14091728
1 YFIH2 to PHP
40.77800194
1 YFIH2 to EGP
￡E.34.33750346
1 YFIH2 to BRL
R$3.901183
1 YFIH2 to CAD
C$0.97174922
1 YFIH2 to BDT
86.4998667
1 YFIH2 to NGN
1,084.5643393
1 YFIH2 to UAH
29.5780602
1 YFIH2 to VES
Bs89.372556
1 YFIH2 to CLP
$685.189596
1 YFIH2 to PKR
Rs200.93220368
1 YFIH2 to KZT
381.54988352
1 YFIH2 to THB
฿22.95314216
1 YFIH2 to TWD
NT$21.26499388
1 YFIH2 to AED
د.إ2.60315302
1 YFIH2 to CHF
Fr0.5674448
1 YFIH2 to HKD
HK$5.56095904
1 YFIH2 to MAD
.د.م6.4546846
1 YFIH2 to MXN
$13.27820832
1 YFIH2 to PLN
2.61733914
1 YFIH2 to RON
лв3.10676028
1 YFIH2 to SEK
kr6.85189596
1 YFIH2 to BGN
лв1.19163408
1 YFIH2 to HUF
Ft243.74591384
1 YFIH2 to CZK
15.05856638
1 YFIH2 to KWD
د.ك0.21633833
1 YFIH2 to ILS
2.44001264