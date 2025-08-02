What is Habi (HABI)

Habi is a project on the Solana blockchain centered around a whimsical flying rabbit named Habi, who embarks on a global adventure driven by his love for music. The project includes the creation of a Music Bot and the exploration of diverse musical cultures worldwide. Habi captures the essence of each locale through photographs, documenting his journey. The project aims to showcase the transformative power of music and Habi's pursuit of the legendary 1 Billion Market Cap, ultimately reflecting on themes of fulfillment and generational wealth.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Habi (HABI) Resource Official Website

Habi (HABI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Habi (HABI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about HABI token's extensive tokenomics now!