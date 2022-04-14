Habi (HABI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Habi (HABI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Habi (HABI) Information Habi is a project on the Solana blockchain centered around a whimsical flying rabbit named Habi, who embarks on a global adventure driven by his love for music. The project includes the creation of a Music Bot and the exploration of diverse musical cultures worldwide. Habi captures the essence of each locale through photographs, documenting his journey. The project aims to showcase the transformative power of music and Habi's pursuit of the legendary 1 Billion Market Cap, ultimately reflecting on themes of fulfillment and generational wealth. Official Website: https://www.habiflys.com Buy HABI Now!

Habi (HABI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Habi (HABI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 12.29K $ 12.29K $ 12.29K Total Supply: $ 991.15M $ 991.15M $ 991.15M Circulating Supply: $ 991.15M $ 991.15M $ 991.15M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.29K $ 12.29K $ 12.29K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Habi (HABI) price

Habi (HABI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Habi (HABI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of HABI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many HABI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand HABI's tokenomics, explore HABI token's live price!

HABI Price Prediction Want to know where HABI might be heading? Our HABI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See HABI token's Price Prediction now!

