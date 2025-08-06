Habibi Price (HABIBI)
Habibi (HABIBI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. HABIBI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the HABIBI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate HABIBI price information.
During today, the price change of Habibi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Habibi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Habibi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Habibi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+75.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+57.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Habibi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$HABIBI is the Official Project of the Habibiz NFT project led by NFT Ramo. A community born from wealth into wealth. Yallah! The Habibiz are pioneers in the space being the first to implement the Whitelist Marketplace and running the Oil Tank which is an incubator for upcoming high potential projects that will have a % minting with our native token $OIL. Habibiz are a family, a group of degens from all ages & nationalities that have come together to find a safe place in the space to make tons of money as we are known as one of the best in the space with our alpha; Amazing culture, you are free to say and do whatever you want within limits & The strength of the community is shown with the constant 1-2% listings from both the Royals & Habibiz collections. We are also about giving back; Habibiz have many IRL stealth drops to charity all over. THE HABIBIZ is a 4,900-piece Animated NFT Collection with only 1% of the collection as Legendary NFTs with utilities such as daily $OIL generation , Alpha, Whitelist spots, and a family. The ROYAL HABIBIZ The Royal Habibiz are a 312 Fully Animated 1/1 Collection on the ETH Blockchain that come with unlimited utilities such as: 12k $OIL a day Claim 400k $OIL worth of WLs a month after being staked for 30 days REVIVE THE DEAD: You can mint back 1 Habibi every month with x number of $OIL IRL Discounts, Our Partner the last hopium is giving the royals unlimited-use discounts at 14 Five star hotels Worldwirde.
