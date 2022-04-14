Habibi (HABIBI) Tokenomics
$HABIBI is the Official Project of the Habibiz NFT project led by NFT Ramo. A community born from wealth into wealth. Yallah!
The Habibiz are pioneers in the space being the first to implement the Whitelist Marketplace and running the Oil Tank which is an incubator for upcoming high potential projects that will have a % minting with our native token $OIL. Habibiz are a family, a group of degens from all ages & nationalities that have come together to find a safe place in the space to make tons of money as we are known as one of the best in the space with our alpha; Amazing culture, you are free to say and do whatever you want within limits & The strength of the community is shown with the constant 1-2% listings from both the Royals & Habibiz collections. We are also about giving back; Habibiz have many IRL stealth drops to charity all over. THE HABIBIZ is a 4,900-piece Animated NFT Collection with only 1% of the collection as Legendary NFTs with utilities such as daily $OIL generation , Alpha, Whitelist spots, and a family.
The ROYAL HABIBIZ The Royal Habibiz are a 312 Fully Animated 1/1 Collection on the ETH Blockchain that come with unlimited utilities such as:
12k $OIL a day Claim 400k $OIL worth of WLs a month after being staked for 30 days REVIVE THE DEAD: You can mint back 1 Habibi every month with x number of $OIL IRL Discounts, Our Partner the last hopium is giving the royals unlimited-use discounts at 14 Five star hotels Worldwirde.
Understanding the tokenomics of Habibi (HABIBI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HABIBI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HABIBI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
