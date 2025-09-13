What is Habitat (HABITAT)

Habitat converts wasted renewable energy into AI compute power. Over 100 TWh of renewable electricity is curtailed globally each year, representing billions in lost value. We address this by deploying industrial-scale edge data centers that redirect surplus energy into productive compute, with an upcoming marketplace where operators can source customers and keep hardware profitable. We run 45 MW of solar infrastructure with 1.5 GW in the pipeline, building decentralized AI and Web3 hardware infrastructure created for and powered by the crypto community.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Habitat (HABITAT) How much is Habitat (HABITAT) worth today? The live HABITAT price in USD is 0.04711845 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current HABITAT to USD price? $ 0.04711845 . Check out The current price of HABITAT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Habitat? The market cap for HABITAT is $ 3.53M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of HABITAT? The circulating supply of HABITAT is 75.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of HABITAT? HABITAT achieved an ATH price of 0.04776738 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of HABITAT? HABITAT saw an ATL price of 0.04370948 USD . What is the trading volume of HABITAT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for HABITAT is -- USD . Will HABITAT go higher this year? HABITAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out HABITAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

